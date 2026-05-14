 Two Elderly Men Die In Separate Road Accidents In Bhopal
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Two Elderly Men Die In Separate Road Accidents In Bhopal

He suffered serious injuries in the accident. The biker, along with the help of passersby, rushed the injured man to a private hospital where he died during treatment on Thursday. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and trace the motorcycle rider, police said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
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Two Elderly Men Die In Separate Road Accidents In Bhopal | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two elderly men who were critically injured in separate road accidents succumbed during treatment. Misrod and Habibganj police have registered cases and started investigations.

According to Misrod police, 68-year-old Guna resident Moolchand Chidhar had come to Bhopal for his wife’s treatment. On Wednesday morning, he was crossing the road near a hospital in the Misrod area when a speeding motorcycle coming from the Mandideep side hit him.

He suffered serious injuries in the accident. The biker, along with the help of passersby, rushed the injured man to a private hospital where he died during treatment on Thursday.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and trace the motorcycle rider, police said.

In another incident under the Habibganj police station limits, 81-year-old Chandrashekhar, a resident of Arera Colony, was hit by an unidentified vehicle while taking a walk outside his house.

Family members admitted him to a hospital for treatment, but he died on Wednesday. Habibganj TI Sanjeev Chouksey said police conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to the family members. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run case.

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