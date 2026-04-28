Two Die In Separate Road Mishaps In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died in separate road accidents under Berasia and Bilkhiriya police station limits on Monday night. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.

In the first case, Bilkhiriya resident Atiq Khan (32) died after crushed under a bus. Police said that Atiq had gone with a ‘barat’ to Haripura village. After the marriage, the guests were waiting to board the bus. The bus driver was turning the vehicle when Atiq came under it. He received serious injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

In the other incident, Shivnarayan, a resident of Berasia died and his two relatives were injured after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle. According to reports, Shivnarayan’s relative was riding a bike while he and one other person were riding pillion.

They were passing from a narrow road in Berasia area when the bike was hit by a vehicle coming from opposite direction. The trio received serious injuries and were taken to the hospital where Shivnarayan died during treatment.