Two Constables Charged With Assaulting Shop Staff; Traders Surround Ayodhya Nagar Police Station, Bhopal | AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two constables posted on Charlie Mobile duty were charged with assaulting employees at a local shop under Ayodhya Nagar police station limits on Friday night. The incident triggered protests by traders who later surrounded the Ayodhya Nagar police station demanding strict action.

According to reports, the two constables arrived at the shop late at night and were drunk. They purchased water bottles and snacks and attempted to leave without paying. When the shop employees asked for payment, the constables threatened them and asked them to shut the shop.

As the argument escalated, the constables assaulted the staff before leaving the spot. The shop employees then informed the owner Ram Yadav following which local traders gathered and staged a protest while surrounding Ayodhya Nagar police station.

Senior police officials reached the spot to control the situation. However, when attempts were made to contact the suspect constables, their mobile phones were switched off, which further angered the protesting traders.

The traders have also lodged a complaint with BJP leader Krishna Gaur. Additional DCP (Zone-2) Gautam Solanki said that an inquiry had been initiated into the issue.