Two Brothers Attack Parents With Axes Over Property Dispute In MP's Chhatarpur; 7 Booked

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A property dispute between two brothers turned violent in Chhatarpur’s Sarwai police station area in Gohani village. The fight involved several family members, and both sides have filed complaints. Police have registered cases against 7 people in total.

The incident occurred in Gohani village, within the Sarwai police station area of Chhatarpur district.

According to the complaint, Savitri Singh's brothers Bhim Singh and Kallu Singh, along with her sister-in-law, Prabha Singh, and their relatives, Rajpal and Jeetu, had been harassing their parents for a long time.

Upon learning of this, Savitri travelled to her parental home accompanied by her sisters Gudiya, Gauri, and Renu. It is alleged that the father was assaulted right in their presence.

Sisters Attacked While Attempting to Intervene.

The application states that on May 31, 2026, the accused once again began physically assaulting their father. When the sisters attempted to intervene, the accused attacked them using sticks, axes, and bricks. Consequently, all four sisters, along with their parents, sustained injuries in the incident. The aggrieved party further alleges that the accused also threatened to kill them.

Police Accused of Applying Lenient Charges.

Savitri Singh asserts that following the incident, a case was registered at the Sarwai police station; however, she alleges that the police, acting under external influence, applied minor charges instead of invoking serious penal sections.

She claims that the accused are still roaming freely, and the family remains in a state of terror due to the lack of arrests. Consequently, they are currently unable to even visit their ancestral home.

In their application, the aggrieved party has expressed apprehension that the accused individuals are attempting to fraudulently register their agricultural land and residential property by deceitfully obtaining the signatures of their parents.

Case Registered Against 7 Individuals from Both Sides

Sarwai police station SHO Rahul Tiwari stated that applications have been received from both parties, and FIRs have been registered against each other. Based on the complaint filed by one party, one woman and four men have been named as accused, while based on the complaint filed by the other party, one woman and one man have been named as accused.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.