Two Booked In ₹3.5 Lakh Land Fraud Case After Jmfc Court Directive In Bhopal | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against two men in an alleged land fraud case involving a Rs 3.5 lakh plot scam in Karond area of the city. The action was taken following directions from Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, Nishatpura police said on Friday.

According to police, complainant Subhana Amreen, a resident of Islami Gate in Shahjehanabad, alleged that Rajiv Jain and Sanjay Singh took Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from her in 2020 after promising to sell her a 600 sq ft plot in Gram Palasi, Karond. The land was identified as Khasra No. 138/1/7.

However, despite repeated assurances, Amreen was never given possession of the plot. In 2022, when she approached a patwari to initiate mutation proceedings, she discovered that the land did not belong to the suspects. She further alleged that the suspects had shown her a different piece of land at the time of the deal.

Police said that when Amreen later attempted to begin construction work, a man identified as Firoze reached the site and claimed ownership of the property. Police have launched investigation into the matter.