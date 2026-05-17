Twisha’s Kin Stage Protest At CM House, Seek AIIMS Delhi Autopsy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Twisha Sharma, the daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh who was found dead on Tuesday night, staged a protest outside the chief minister’s house on Sunday, demanding a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and an independent investigation into the case.

Sharma’s father Navnidhi Sharma, mother Rekha Sharma, brother Major Harshit Sharma and other relatives reached the CM House around noon and sought a meeting with chief minister Mohan Yadav.

The family raised slogans and alleged they were unlikely to get justice in Madhya Pradesh as the suspects belong to judiciary. Shyamla Hills police tried to pacify the family and remove them but they remained adamant on their demand of meeting the chief minister.

An hour later, officials from chief minister’s secretariat met Navnidhi Sharma and Harshit Sharma. The officials said the judiciary was an independent body and direct intervention would not be possible while assuring administrative support.

The family has refused to perform the last rites until a second post-mortem is conducted at AIIMS Delhi. The body has been lying at the AIIMS mortuary for the last five days as the family continues to refuse to perform the last rites. Police officials have been persuading the family to take the body, but they refused.

Sharma’s relative Saurabh Sharma said an application was given to the police commissioner for a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi.

Twisha Sharma, a native of Noida, was found dead on the night of May 12 at her husband’s residence in the Katara Hills area, five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh. Her family has accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh of dowry harassment.

An FIR was registered against both on May 15 for dowry death. While retired judge Giribala Singh has secured anticipatory bail, Samarth Singh’s bail plea will be heard on Monday.