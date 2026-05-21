Twisha's Death Case: Viral Clip Allegedly Captures Exchange Between Retired Judge And Twisha’s Brother | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A purported audio clip involving retired judge Giribala Singh has sparked outrage on social media after an alleged conversation between her and Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, surfaced online in connection with the Twisha death case.

The clip, which is being widely circulated on social media, triggered sharp reactions from users, many of whom accused Singh of making objectionable remarks about Twisha’s personal life and past relationships.

Several users questioned why private matters between couples were being discussed, with one user commenting that “parents should not interfere in intimate matters between couples”.

In the purported conversation, Singh is allegedly heard discussing Twisha’s past relationships and physical intimacy, claiming that “everyone has a past”.

The audio also contains controversial remarks comparing such situations with cases she had allegedly encountered during her judicial career. The clip further claims that Twisha had been involved with multiple people, remarks that drew criticism online.

Sharma is also allegedly heard objecting to some of the remarks, leading to an exchange of words between the two. However, the authenticity of the viral audio has not been officially verified. Police may examine the clip as part of the ongoing probe into the high-profile case.