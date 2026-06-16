Twisha Sharma's Death: Giribala And Samarth Judicial Remand Extended Till June 30 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh till June 30 in connection with the death of actress-model Twisha Sharma.

During the hearing, Giribala sought more time for meetings with lawyers and requested access to newspapers carrying reports related to the case. Twisha Sharma (33) was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12.

Both appeared before the court through video conferencing from the central jail after completion of their judicial remand period.

During the proceedings, Giribala sought an extension of the 20-minute time limit set for meetings with lawyers, arguing that the nature of the case required more time for legal consultation.

Giribala further requested permission to meet her lawyers at the same time as her son, Samarth Singh, stating that this would facilitate better coordination regarding their legal strategy.

Giribala Singh also pointed out that Twisha's family members and relatives were continuously making statements to the media. She urged the court to issue necessary directions restraining them from making public statements.

She also said that while Twisha's medicines had been seized during the investigation, neither her lawyers nor Samarth Singh's lawyers had received a copy of the seizure panchnama (memo), and requested that it be provided.

Twisha Sharma's counsel submitted that DLSA lawyers were appearing for Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh despite them having their own lawyer in court.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha Sharma, said that the second postmortem report from AIIMS, Delhi, has not been submitted in court.

Giribala also demanded complete Hindi and English newspapers without removal of reports related to this case, but the court rejected her request. As per the jail manual, newspapers will be provided, but reports related to the case will be removed.

We also raised the issue that, without an appointment from DLSA, its lawyers are appearing on behalf of Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh."