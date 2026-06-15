Teachers Stage 'Dandavat Yatra' On Bhopal Streets; Demand Long-Pending Appointments-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teacher aspirants staged a protest on the streets of Bhopal on Monday, demanding the completion of the appointment process for Class 2 and Class 3 teaching posts.

The protesters said the selection process was completed in 2025, but appointments have still not been made.

Many aspirants, who have been protesting for months, expressed frustration over the delay.

In videos from the protest, several participants marching in groups while raising slogans.

One protester said that no one was listening to their concerns and that many candidates come from poor and working-class families. Another said, "You release the vacancies, we are ready," while others claimed that recruitment exams had been conducted but jobs had not been provided.

Watch the video below :

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's roads have become a second home for these candidates.



Class 2 and Class 3 teacher aspirants, whose selection process was completed in 2025, continue to protest for appointments that are still pending months later. They cleared the process. They're still… pic.twitter.com/HXAaD0druY — The News Drill™ (@thenewsdrill) June 15, 2026

In response, the association has decided to submit memorandums through district collectors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 18.

Some protesters also demanded better pay and raised concerns about increasing age limits affecting candidates waiting for appointments.

During the demonstration, protesters shouted slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram." Police personnel were present at the site and were seen moving with the crowd to maintain order.

भोपाल की सड़कें अब इनके लिए नई नहीं हैं,

वर्ग 2 और 3 के शिक्षक अभ्यर्थी प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं ... कई दिनों से एक ही मांग है नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया पूरी हो ...2025 में चयन प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई बस नियुक्ति नहीं मिली महीनों से प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं pic.twitter.com/ou0PhvZNtu — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 15, 2026

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Teachers' Association has also opposed the requirement of making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for teachers appointed before 2010. The association said applying rules made later to teachers already in service is unfair and against the principles of natural justice.

بھوپال: مدھیہ پردیش کی راجدھانی بھوپال کی سڑکوں پر درجہ دوم اور درجہ سوم کے امیدواروں کا کئی دنوں سے مسلسل احتجاج جاری ہے۔ 2025 میں مکمل ہونے والی سلیکشن کے عمل کے باوجود انہیں اب تک تقرری کے احکامات نہیں ملے، جس کے خلاف ہزاروں امیدواروں نے ڈی پی آئی آفس کا گھیراؤ کیا، چنار… pic.twitter.com/mbil6XkWFC — UNI URDU (@uniurdunews) June 15, 2026

Association leaders said a recent Supreme Court judgment on May 29, 2026, created confusion among teachers across the country by making TET mandatory for those teaching Classes 1 to 8.