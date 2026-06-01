Twisha Sharma's Death Case: Panchnama Witness Alleges Assault And Threats | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A panchnama witness associated with the Twisha Sharma death case has alleged that he was assaulted and threatened by individuals linked to the family of the accused.

Neeraj Dubey, who runs a Sanchi Parlour in Katara Hills and was listed as a witness in the police panchnama prepared during the initial investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death, alleged that he was attacked on Saturday by a group of four to five men. A video purportedly showing the assault has surfaced on the social media.

According to Dubey, the accused questioned him as to how he agreed to become a witness in the case.

He alleged that Sandeep Bhattacharya, a friend of Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh, along with several others, assaulted him and issued death threats. Dubey said he submitted a written complaint to the police and claimed that no concrete action had been taken so far.

According to Katara Hills police, the altercation does not appear to be directly connected to the Twisha case. Officials said an inquiry was underway and appropriate action would be taken based on the investigation.