Twisha Sharma’s Death Case: Giribala, Samarth May Face Fresh Remand After CBI Gets Second PM Report | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired judge Giribala Singh and Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh may again be taken on CBI remand after the agency received the actress’s second postmortem (PM) report.

Sources said the report has been submitted to the CBI in a sealed cover and the agency is now examining its findings along with other evidence collected during the investigation.

Sources said the second PM report and newly gathered evidence could prompt the CBI to seek fresh custodial remand of both accused. The agency may move the court for a production warrant and request their remand.

Twisha’s family counsel, Ankur Pandey, confirmed that the second postmortem report has been handed over to the CBI by AIIMS Delhi.

He said the agency may present the report before the court while seeking fresh remand of the accused. Giribala Singh and Samarth are presently lodged at Bhopal Central Prison under judicial custody.

The CBI is closely studying the report, particularly in light of the first postmortem findings that reportedly mentioned injuries on Twisha’s body.

Investigators are trying to determine whether those injuries were routine in nature or indicate circumstances linked to the incident.

The probe is currently focused on allegations related to the handling of ligature material, Twisha’s pregnancy, an alleged abortion, the cancelled Ajmer trip and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The CBI is also analysing Twisha’s mobile phone and laptop and attempting to recover deleted data, including chats, call records, photographs, videos and other digital evidence that may help establish the events leading up to her death.

Messages Sent to Mother Could Be Crucial Evidence

Sources claimed that the messages Twisha sent to her mother before her death could provide important leads for the investigating agency.

It had also emerged earlier that several messages were deleted from the mobile phone of her husband, Samarth Singh.

Investigators are now attempting to recover those deleted messages with the help of digital forensic experts so that key facts related to the case can be unearthed.