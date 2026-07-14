Twisha Sharma's Death Case: Court Allows CBI To Obtain Voice Samples After Giribala, Son Refuse | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Court on Tuesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to obtain the voice samples of retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, after the two suspects refused to provide them voluntarily in connection with the death of Giribala Singh's daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma. The court also extended their judicial remand till July 28.

The CBI told the court that the duo had earlier submitted a no-objection regarding the provision of voice samples.

However, they later took a U-turn and refused to provide them, hampering the investigation.

The agency then moved an application under Section 349 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking permission to obtain the voice samples. The court accepted the application and granted the necessary legal authorisation.

During the hearing, it was also noted that despite notices issued by the magistrate court, no counsel representing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, had appeared before the court so far.

The CBI further apprised the court that the investigation is ongoing and the report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is still awaited.

Additionally, the statements of certain key witnesses remain to be recorded.

According to the agency, the probe will proceed further after the CFSL report is received and the remaining witness statements are recorded, following which further legal action will be taken.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha Sharma's parents, said, "Taking into account the facts presented by the CBI and the refusal of the accused to provide voice samples, the District Court extended the judicial remand of both accused persons by 14 days till July 28."