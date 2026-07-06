Twisha Sharma's Death Case: Court Allows CBI To Obtain Laptop Password, Voice Samples | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court on Monday allowed an application filed by the CBI seeking the password of accused Samarth Singh's laptop and permission to collect voice samples in the Twisha Sharma death case.

The CBI had sought permission from the court to collect the voice samples of Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh, and his mother Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment and cruelty, as part of its investigation.

Giribala Singh's lawyer had sought permission for her to be taken home under police protection to identify items allegedly stolen from her house.

The CBI objected, stating that the alleged theft and Twisha Sharma's death were separate matters and could not be included in the current hearing.

The court rejected the accused's objection to the submission of audio evidence before the magistrate court.

The court also rejected the accused's application seeking the second post-mortem report, Central Forensic Science Laboratory reports and financial records of Twisha Sharma.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing on behalf of Twisha Sharma, said, "Objections raised by accused Samarth Singh seeking an order restraining the media from covering the case were rejected.

The objection raised by accused Giribala Singh seeking directions to the CBI regarding the robbery case was also rejected by the court, which observed that the robbery is a separate offence registered at Katara Hills police station."