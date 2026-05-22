Twisha Sharma’s Case: Government Removes Giribala Singh As Consumer Forum President | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh have been removed from the post of chairperson of the District Consumer Commission. Singh was serving as the president of the district consumer forum in Bhopal.

An order regarding her removal was issued by the Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The department’s Deputy Secretary, BK Chandel, has also written to the Registrar of the State Consumer Commission seeking a detailed inquiry report.

In the letter, the department cited the dowry harassment case registered against Singh and referred to provisions under the Consumer Protection Rules while seeking action. The department asked the Registrar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Katara Hills police on Wednesday issued a third notice to retired judge Giribala Singh, asking her to appear for the recording of her statement in the high-profile Twisha Sharma suspicious death case.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said Singh’s statement had not yet been recorded in the investigation. He said that if she failed to cooperate with the probe, the police could move the court seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail.

Call Detail Record (CDR) details revealed that Singh made multiple calls to several persons, including some influential individuals, soon after the incident. It also emerged that she contacted technicians who had installed CCTV cameras at her residence.

Officials said the investigating team would also examine the CDRs submitted by Twisha Sharma’s family. Any suspicious calls or communications during scrutiny would be investigated further and the concerned persons could be questioned.

Police sources said the digital video recorder (DVR) seized during the investigation had been analysed by forensic experts. So far, no evidence of tampering has been found in the footage or the device.

Claims Made Over Second Postmortem

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, alleged that misleading claims were being made regarding the preservation of the body to avoid a second postmortem.

He claimed that officials were stating that a temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius was required to preserve the body, whereas a body that had undergone postmortem could be preserved at around four degrees Celsius. According to him, fears of decomposition were being projected as an excuse to deny a second postmortem examination.

Navnidhi Sharma also alleged that Twisha’s mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, had strong connections in AIIMS Bhopal, because of which there was manipulation in the postmortem report.