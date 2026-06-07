Twisha Sharma Death Case: Wardress Punished; Giribala Singh Removed From Security Duty | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman jail warder looking after security of retired judge Giribala Singh at Bhopal Central Jail has been removed from duty as a precautionary measure.

Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh were produced before a court by the CBI on June 2 and subsequently sent to judicial custody at Bhopal Central Jail.

Giribala Singh has been housed in the women's medical wing and has been assigned inmate number 71.

According to jail sources, one of the wardresses deployed for Giribala Singh’s security had previously been subjected to disciplinary action by the retired judge in a matter related to jail administration during her tenure.

After this information came to light, prison authorities decided to remove the warder from security duty to avoid any potential conflict of interest and to ensure impartiality.

Senior jail officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development and described the move as a precautionary administrative decision.

Officials further said that Giribala Singh had been cooperative since her admission to the jail.

They added that she has not sought any special treatment or additional facilities and was being treated in accordance with standard prison regulations.