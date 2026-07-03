Twisha Sharma Death Case: Special Investigation Team Formed To Probe Theft At Retired Judge's Residence | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the theft at the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh, a suspect in the high-profile actress-model Twisha Sharma death case.

The team is being led by Katara Hills police station incharge Sunil Dubey and includes personnel from Bagsewania and Misrod police stations.

The investigation team comprises Sub-Inspector Kaushalendra Singh Baghel, assistant sub-inspectors Mukesh and Sushma Singh, head constables Sarvesh Bhadauria, Ashok Tomar and Mahesh Soni, along with constables Jitendra Singh Dangi and Ashish Gaur.

Police said that after Giribala Singh was sent to jail in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case, her brother had been staying at the house.

The burglars allegedly entered through the rear portion of the building. During the incident, a police patrol vehicle passed through the area and the sound of its siren reportedly forced the intruders to abandon the stolen items and flee. Patrolling personnel chased the suspects, but they managed to escape.

Police record statement in theft case

A police team on Friday visited Gandhinagar Jail to record Giribala Singh's statement in connection with the theft case.

Police officials questioned her regarding the valuables and other belongings kept in her room while also informing her about the recovered silver ornaments and documents.

Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, who are suspects in the Twisha Sharma death case, are in judicial custody until July 14.

Pardhi gang suspected

According to police sources, the theft is suspected to have been carried out by a Pardhi gang from Guna district. Based on CCTV footage and other leads, police have detained several suspects and are questioning them.