Twisha Sharma Death Case Sees Husband Samarth Singh Move Bhopal Court For Bail | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma and an accused in her death case, filed a bail application in Bhopal court on Monday. The hearing on the bail plea is scheduled for Tuesday.

The defence has argued in the application that the CBI has not filed a complete charge sheet in the case. Bail for Samarth Singh is being sought on this ground.

Apart from Samarth Singh, his mother and former district judge Giribala Singh are also accused in the case.

A bail petition has been filed on behalf of Giribala Singh, and the hearing is currently underway at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur.

Twisha Sharma died under suspicious circumstances on May 12 at her in-laws' house in Katara Hills. She was found hanging in the house.

Following the incident, her maternal family levelled serious allegations against her in-laws. Initially, the local police investigated the matter, but the probe was later handed over to the CBI.

During the investigation, mobile phones, messages, documents and other electronic evidence were examined.

Subsequently, after investigating the medical aspects related to the death, the CBI filed a charge sheet in court.