Twisha Sharma Death Case: Life Under Tight Security In Jail; Samarth Singh Under CCTV Watch | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh, who are accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, will remain lodged in judicial custody till June 16.

Four days and three nights have passed since they were sent to jail, and jail authorities have placed both under special surveillance due to security concerns.

According to jail sources, Giribala Singh has been housed in the women's ward, Block-A, among inmates who are either pregnant or have young children. Jail officials are regularly monitoring her condition and receiving updates from the ward.

Samarth Singh has been lodged in Barrack No. 4, where prison authorities have assigned four trusted convicted prisoners to remain with him for security purposes. The barrack is also under continuous CCTV surveillance.

Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre said that neither Giribala Singh nor Samarth Singh has been provided any special privileges. Both are being treated like other inmates and are subject to the same prison rules.

However, additional monitoring has been arranged in view of court directions and security considerations.

CBI may file charge sheet before next hearing

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Twisha Sharma death case, has been recording statements from both the accused and the victim's family members.

Officials claimed that if further custodial interrogation becomes necessary, the agency may seek remand through the court. The accused are scheduled to be produced before the CBI court on June 16, by which time the agency may also file its chargesheet in the case.