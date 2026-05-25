Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Defers Hearing On Twisha Petitions Till Tuesday | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court has postponed the next hearing of petitions filed by Twisha's parents and former District judge Giribala Singh. The matter was scheduled for hearing on Monday, but the police did not submit its report. The next hearing has been fixed for Tuesday.

Twisha's parents have sought directions for the preservation of call detail records (CDRs) of specific mobile numbers and preservation of CCTV footage from AIIMS for the period between May 12 and May 20 in the interest of a fair and impartial investigation.

Similarly, former District judge Giribala Singh filed a petition in the trial court seeking seizure of mobile handsets and SIM cards belonging to Twisha's parents, brother and sister-in-law.

She has also sought proper panchnama proceedings of the sealed DVR and eight cameras in her presence and in the presence of panch witnesses, and requested that the matter be brought to the notice of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The petition also sought identification of people seen in the DVR footage and camera recordings.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha Sharma's side, said, "The police did not submit its report in the case, so the court has postponed the hearing. The next hearing will be on Tuesday."