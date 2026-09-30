Twisha Sharma Case In Bhopal, Samarth Singh Seeks Default Bail Alleging CBI Filed Incomplete Challan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seeking default bail, Samarth Singh told a Bhopal court through his counsel on Tuesday that the investigating agency had intentionally filed an incomplete challan to deprive him of the benefit of bail.

The argument was made before Judicial Magistrate First Class Shobhana Bhalave during the hearing of the default bail plea of Samarth Singh, an accused in the suspicious death of his wife Twisha Sharma.

Defence counsel Ajay Gupta, who appeared on behalf of Samarth Singh, said that it is the investigating agency failure as it has not completed the investigation within 90 days.

“The report submitted by the CBI on Aug 17 was not a final investigation report. It is rather, the investigation is still ongoing.”

The court was informed that Samarth Singh was arrested on May 23. Since the investigation was not completed within the 90-day so a right to default bail arises under Section 187(3).

Describing the CBI's Aug 17 report as incomplete, the defence contended that merely filing a bundle of documents does not constitute a valid charge sheet.

Advocate Ankur Padney, who appeared on behalf of Twisha Sharma's parents, stated in the objection filed with the court that the CBI had indeed submitted the final report on Aug 17.

This report was filed on the 87th day following Samarth Singh's arrest, whereas the 90-day deadline was set to expire on Aug 20. Thus, the investigating agency had submitted the challan within the stipulated timeframe.

The aggrieved party also argued that the report was filed as a final report and the court had taken cognizance of it on Aug 25; therefore, the accused is not entitled to default bail.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for Oct 1.