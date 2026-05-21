Twisha Sharma Case: Family Seeks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Intervention | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Twisha Sharma have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the high-profile, suspicious death case of their daughter.

In an emotional appeal shared through email, X and other social media platforms, the family alleged that Twisha died under suspicious circumstances and claimed the investigation was questionable because of the alleged influence of people “who believe they are above the law”.

The family sought three major interventions from the Prime Minister: transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), permission for a second post-mortem examination and direct supervision by the Supreme Court to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

The family stated that some of Twisha’s siblings are serving members of the Indian Army and have dedicated their lives to the nation, while those named in the case were allegedly using their influence within the system to avoid a fair investigation.

“We need India’s sisters, daughters and mothers to be safe, even from people who control the system,” the family said in the appeal.