Madhya Pradesh May 21, 2026, Weather Update: Brace For Extreme Heat As Mercury Breaches 44°Celsius In 16 Cities; Red Alert In 7 Districts, Orange For Bhopal, Vidisha & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Summer heat is wreaking a havoc for residents in Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures hovering around 45 degree celsius in several parts of the state. Several cities—including Khajuraho, Nowgong, Niwari, Datia, and Rajgarh—are scorching like furnaces. The mercury crossed the 44-degree mark in 16 cities across the state on Wednesday.

Khajuraho emerged as the hottest spot, with the maximum temperature hitting a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius. It ranked as the second-hottest city in the country, after Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Department, this marks the first time in May that Khajuraho has experienced such extreme heat. Previously, the maximum temperature recorded was 46.9 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1993.

Red Alert in 7 district

The IMD (Meteorological Centre), Bhopal, issued a heatwave alert for the entire state on Thursday. A 'Red Alert' for severe heatwave conditions has been issued for seven districts-- Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna. Maximum temperatures in these cities are expected to hover at or above 45 degrees Celsius.

Orange Alert in Bhopal, Vidisha & More

Meanwhile, an 'Orange Alert' for severe heatwave conditions has been issued for Bhopal, Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Ashoknagar, Guna, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Damoh, Maihar, Katni, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Jhabua, Singrauli and Ratlam. The Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, also issued a 'Yellow Alert' for a heatwave in Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Alirajpur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, and Shahdol. Temperatures in these regions are expected to range between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Severe Heat for the Next 4 Days

The Meteorological Department has released a heat forecast covering the next four days—specifically until May 23. The forecast states that a spell of severe heat will persist across the entire state for these four days, meaning residents will find no respite from the heat. Following this period, 'Nautapa' is set to commence. During the nine days of Nautapa, intense heat will prevail across the entire state, including major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.