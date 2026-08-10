Truck Gets Stuck On Railway Track In MP's Sagar; Special Armed Forces, Locals Push It Minutes Before Train's Arrival | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted after a truck carrying goods broke down and stopped on the railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Sunday.

The incident took place near the Makronia-Guda railway crossing.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. It shows the police personnel and locals working together to push the truck off the track. The team can also be heard speaking to the truck driver.

The video also shows a train approaching shortly after the truck is moved away from the track. The railway crossing gate can then be seen closing as the train comes closer.

Watch the VIDEO below :

सूझबूझ और तत्परता से टली संभावित बड़ी दुर्घटना..



10वीं वाहिनी विशेष सशस्त्र बल, सागर की QRF कंपनी दमोह कानून-व्यवस्था ड्यूटी के लिए रवाना हो रही थी। इसी दौरान मकरोनिया-गुड़ा रेलवे फाटक पर एक ट्रक रेलवे ट्रैक के बीच खराब होकर रुक गया। pic.twitter.com/uG5ESTiZ0T — Madhya Pradesh Police (@MPPoliceDeptt) August 9, 2026

A police personnel tells the driver, aapki kismat achhi thi ki hum is side se gaye (you were lucky that we passed from this side). The driver replies, Bhagwan jab bhejta hai, toh aise hi bhejta hai (when God sends someone, He sends them like this).

The QRT team of the 10th Battalion Special Armed Forces, Sagar, was on its way to Damoh for law-and-order duty when its personnel noticed the truck stuck on the railway track.

Realising that a train could be approaching, the police team immediately stepped in to help. The team, along with local people, pushed the truck and moved it away from the railway track within a few minutes.

The quick action by the QRF team and locals helped clear the track in time and prevented a possible major accident. No casualties were reported in the incident.