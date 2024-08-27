 Trident Group Launches 'Takshila' Program To Train & Recruit 2,000 Youths, Prioritizing Social Development & Inclusion
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The two-billion-dollar business group, Trident, has launched a recruitment and training programme, Takshila. The purpose of the programme is to train and recruit 2,000 youths A unit of Trident group, Takshila, provides a platform to the youths holding ITI, diploma and to those who have passed class 12.

Takshila provides opportunities to the youths for learning and earning and helps them improve personality. After the training, they get Rs 12 lakh per annum. This is how the youths who have completed their basic education can earn a living. This is something unique in the corporate sector in India. 

