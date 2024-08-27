Trident Group Launches 'Takshila' Program To Train & Recruit 2,000 Youths, Prioritizing Social Development & Inclusion

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The two-billion-dollar business group, Trident, has launched a recruitment and training programme, Takshila. The purpose of the programme is to train and recruit 2,000 youths A unit of Trident group, Takshila, provides a platform to the youths holding ITI, diploma and to those who have passed class 12.

Takshila provides opportunities to the youths for learning and earning and helps them improve personality. After the training, they get Rs 12 lakh per annum. This is how the youths who have completed their basic education can earn a living. This is something unique in the corporate sector in India.

Emeritus chairman of the group Rajinder Gupta, said, “Today is very important for me, because we have opened a new chapter in the world of empowering youths by launching Takshila that has been designed, keeping in mind social development, economic uplift, diversity, inclusion and nation building.” The national-level sports persons, the poor families from rural areas and defence personnel will be given preference, he said, adding that 50% of seats will be reserved for women. He said that Takshila with the vision of unlimited opportunities gives a platform to every individual to move ahead and plays the role of a true partner in the progress, he said.

Takshila has already imparted training to more than 20,000 youths and provided job opportunities to them, Gupta said. Participants get structured classroom training, practical experience, mentorship and skill acquisition, he said. Many alumni of Takshila are working across the world as corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, civil servants, educators and businessmen, Gupta further said. During the admission this year, Takshila has the target of reaching more than 50,000 candidates through a huge digital media campaign, campus engagement and outreach programmes.