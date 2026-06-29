Tribal’s Life Sparkles As He Finds 11.19 Carat Diamond | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal youth has found a shining diamond of 11.19 carat from the leased diamond mine in Panna.

The diamond is of gem quality, which is considered to be a superior quality. The base price of diamond is said to be around Rs 30 lakh. On auction, the price of a diamond may go up.

The name of the tribal youth is Rakesh Gond, aged between 28-29 years. He is resident of Ahirgawan camp, which is around 17 km away from Panna.

He had taken a 25x25 square-foot diamond mine on private agricultural land on lease in Panna district.

It was after one and a half months of hard work that he found the sparkling diamond.

He has two daughters. “Whatever money I will get from the diamond sale, I will use it to buy agriculture land and spend on education of my both my daughters,” he told Free Press. He is educated till Class 9 but wants both daughters to take up higher studies.

“ Last year, my father had found diamond worth Rs 93 lakh. With that money, my family bought agriculture land, built the house and cleared the debts.

Out of that sum, I spent some of it on taking the diamond mine on lease. My family is happy that I used my father’s money wisely. My whole family is elated after finding the diamond,” he added.

He added the diamond was found when the excavated mud was being washed out by water.