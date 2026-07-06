Tribal Woman Carried On Cot Due To Lack Of Ambulance, Proper Road In Rewa; Dies Midway -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video of an ailing woman being rushed to a hospital on a cot due to the unavailability of an ambulance has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

The situation intensified after the woman died midway before reaching the hospital.

The video is being widely circulated on social media, with users attacking the system, saying, “The Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh comes from Rewa. Yet, in Mangawan of Rewa, a tribal woman could not reach the hospital in time because there was neither a proper road nor an ambulance.”

The Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh comes from Rewa.



Yet, in Mangawan, Rewa, a tribal woman could not reach the hospital in time because there was neither a proper road nor an ambulance.



She died before reaching the hospital.



This is the reality of 20 years of BJP rule in… pic.twitter.com/CZyzS6Hfnv — Kamleshwar Patel (@Kamleshwar_INC) July 6, 2026

In the video, four to five people are seen carrying a woman on a cot on their shoulders. It also shows them walking through a muddy path without a proper road. The seriousness of the moment is clearly audible, while the hospital still appears to be far away.

मध्य प्रदेश के मनगवां में सड़क और एम्बुलेंस न होने के कारण एक आदिवासी महिला को कंधे पर उठाकर अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहाँ रास्ते में ही उनकी मौत हो गई।



जब स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के गृह ज़िले में ही जनता को एम्बुलेंस न मिलने के कारण मौत हो रही है, तो यह भाजपा सरकार की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर… pic.twitter.com/MuvMAMzVdo — Adivasi Congress (@INCAdivasi) July 6, 2026

According to local accounts, the woman was carried on a cot (khatiya) by villagers over a long distance in an attempt to reach medical help. However, she is said to have died on the way before reaching the hospital.

The incident has triggered strong political criticism in the state.

मध्य प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था का हाल

सरकार बताएं स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था है कमाल



जमीन पर एंबुलेंस तक नहीं मिल रही

जान चली जा रही बिना इलाज के

सपना बेचा जा रहा है विकसित भारत का 😔 pic.twitter.com/N0Aao9JtiR — Atul Londhe Patil (INDIA Ka Parivar)🇮🇳 (@atullondhe) July 6, 2026

The Health Minister hails from Rewa!

Opposition leaders have alleged that despite this, basic healthcare facilities in parts of the district remain inadequate.

They have claimed that poor infrastructure, especially the lack of roads and emergency ambulance services, continues to affect tribal and rural communities.

Critics have also said the case reflects wider gaps in the public health system in Madhya Pradesh and accused the government of failing to ensure timely medical access in remote areas.

There has been no official detailed response from the state government on the specific allegations at the time of reporting.

Authorities are expected to look into the incident and verify the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.