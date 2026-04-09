Tribal Leaders Oppose UCC Move, Warn Of Agitation In MP, Say Protections Under PESA And Constitution Cannot Be Diluted

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Madhya Pradesh gears up to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), tribal communities have warned of statewide protests if they are brought under its ambit. They asserted that any attempt to override their traditional and constitutional rights will be strongly opposed.

The state government is aiming to roll out the UCC by Diwali. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Home Department to draft a bill within six months after studying similar laws introduced in Uttarakhand and Gujarat. A state-level committee comprising legal experts, officials, and community representatives is expected to be formed to oversee the process. Amid these preparations, tribal leaders have issued a strong warning against any attempt to include tribal communities under the UCC framework.

Hiralal Alawa, MLA from Manawar, said tribal communities have constitutionally guaranteed rights that must not be diluted. There are specific provisions under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules that protect our traditions. We will not compromise on the rights granted under PESA. These are non-negotiable, he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Lokesh Mujalda, National President of Jays, said tribal communities have historically been exempted from such frameworks. In Assam and Gujarat, tribals were kept out of the UCC. If the Madhya Pradesh government attempts to include us, we will launch a statewide protest. Tribal communities will not tolerate any interference with their traditional rights, he said.

What is the Uniform Civil Code? The Uniform Civil Code refers to a single set of personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of religion or community. The concept is rooted in Article 44 of the Constitution of India, which directs the state to strive for a uniform civil framework across the country. Currently, personal laws in India vary across religious and community lines.

Constitutional safeguards for tribals According to existing frameworks and precedents, tribal communities are generally kept outside the purview of such uniform laws to protect their distinct customs and traditions.

Constitutional provisions under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules safeguard the rights of Scheduled Tribes, particularly in matters of self-governance and customary practices. Additionally, the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA) grants significant autonomy to tribal communities in scheduled areas. In states like Assam and Gujarat, tribal groups have largely been exempted to preserve these protections.