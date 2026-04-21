Trash Row In Bhopal: BJP Corporator’s Clean-Up Act Sparks BMC Rule Debate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Arvind Verma, BJP corporator from ward number 48, went viral on Tuesday, showing him placing garbage in Bhopal Municipal Corporation in the pick-up van after sanitation workers failed to respond after a wedding ceremony in his ward.

According to Verma, repeated requests were made to municipal staff to clear the waste that had accumulated after the event. When the latter did not arrive, he decided to handle the situation himself. He put the garbage in the vehicle stationed outside the venue.

However, BMC health department officials gave a different version. They said corporator was pressurising staff to collect waste from inside a private venue, which violated established rules.

As per guidelines, sanitation workers are responsible for door-to-door garbage collection and are not permitted to enter private premises including event venues for waste removal.

Sources said the ward supervisor and sanitation inspector had reached the location and offered to assist provided the waste was placed outside for collection. This reportedly led to corporator s public display of frustration.

This is not the first time Verma has been in the spotlight. He was previously involved in a controversy in Shahpura Hawkers Zone where a dispute with women over alleged unauthorised stalls had turned physical.