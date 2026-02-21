MP News: BJP Councillors Dump Garbage Outside CMO’s Chambers | Fp Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors, district officials and women from Ward No. 15 on Friday launched a protest over the pile up of garbage across wards following a strike by sanitation workers over unpaid salaries in Sanawad.

The protesters gathered outside the Sanawad municipality office and dumped garbage outside the CMO’s and chairman’s chambers.

Sanitation workers have been on strike since Thursday over their demand for payment of two months of pending salaries. Workers have stopped all work from 11 am to 5 pm. Sanitation workers also stood at the main gate in protest. They claimed that their strike won’t end until their salaries are paid.

No official or public representative has come forward to speak with the striking employees so far, said sanitation workers.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Traders Demand Action Against Secretary Over Arbitrary Decisions In Sanawad

The financial condition of Sanawad Municipality has deteriorated significantly. With the online portal shut down and ground-level tax collection disrupted, the council is struggling with a funds crunch. Citizens across the wards are frustrated as garbage vehicles have not reached most areas since the strike began.

Leader of Opposition Rajesh Anjane blamed the poor coordination between CMO Rajendra Mishra and the chairman for the inconvenience caused to citizens. He said no notable work has been done for citizens under the Congress-run council and called it a burden on both citizens and employees.