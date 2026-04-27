Transporters Urge MP CM Mohan Yadav Not To Restart Check Posts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transporters are uniting after a single bench of the High Court ordered restarting the check posts of the transport department in the state.

The All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday, requesting him to appeal to a double bench of the high court, or to the Supreme Court, against the order.

In the letter, CL Mukati of the AITMC said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had written to the state government voicing his concern over corruption at the transport department's check posts.

After the implementation of GST, the check posts had become irrelevant, the letter said. According to the letter, the transporters are not getting drivers because of harassment by transport officials at the check posts.

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So, the AITMC demanded the government implement the digital way of monitoring the trucks instead of setting up physical check posts. The high court directed the state to restart the check posts on April 16, and after the order, the government decided to go for an appeal.

The government, however, needs to appeal either to a double bench of the High Court or to the Supreme Court for a stay, and the state can stop the functioning of the check posts until then.