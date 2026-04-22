MP High Court Orders Reopening Of RTO Checkposts In 30 Days Over Overloading Enforcement

MP News: High Court Orders State To Compensate For Erroneous Probe | FP photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The principal seat of the High Court in Jabalpur has directed the State Transport Department to restore all closed check posts for monitoring overloading of vehicles within 30 days, taking note of repeated non-compliance with earlier directions.

The state government had shut RTO checkpoints across Madhya Pradesh after June 30, 2024, implementing the decision from July 1 following CM Mohan Yadav’s directive. The move to abolish check posts raised concerns over road surveillance and enforcement.

Hearing a contempt petition filed by Rajneesh Tripathi against the transport secretary and then transport commissioner, Justice Vishal Mishra observed that despite earlier court orders, the authorities again closed the checkposts.

The court noted that even after the writ petition was disposed of, an order dated June 30, 2024 led to closure of all inter-state checkposts, contrary to undertakings given before the court. It also referred to its earlier stay on September 4, 2018, against closure of checkposts.

In its April 16 order, the court directed the respondents to implement their commitments made in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and restore all checkposts. It clarified that while alternative measures to check overloading can be adopted, compliance with court undertakings is mandatory.

The court warned that failure to comply within 30 days would allow the petitioner to revive contempt proceedings.

The PIL had highlighted that unchecked overloading damages public property, increases accidents, and adversely impacts the environment.