TRANSPORT RECRUITMENT 2012-13: SC Junks Government SLP; Gives Relief To Women Candidates    

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Special Leave Petition filed by the Madhya Pradesh government against High Court order over recruitment of women candidates in the transport department. Around 45 posts will be affected by the apex court decision.

The SC has instructed to scrap the recruitments of male candidates and appoint female candidates who were earlier rejected for the post as they failed to qualify the height criteria.

Additional transport commissioner Arvind Kumar Saxena said, “In 2012-13, the transport department had advertised for recruitments in the department and fixed the same height for male and female candidates.

Around 168cm height was fixed for general category candidates and 160 cm for reserved category candidates. As female posts remained vacant, the male candidates were recruited to the posts.”

Female candidates approached the High Court in 2014 over the similar height criteria for male and female candidates. The high court in its order instructed to scrap recruitments of male candidates stating that same height criteria should not be fixed for male and female candidates.

In 2014, the state government moved the Supreme Court and filed a SPL against the HC order. Hearing the petition, the apex court dismissed the SLP of the state government and upheld the judgment of the high court, Saxena added.