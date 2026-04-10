Transgenders In Madhya Pradesh Seek Separate Public Toilets, Horizontal Reservation | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The social justice department is drafting a comprehensive transgender policy, expected by the year-end, to address the systemic challenges faced by the community in Madhya Pradesh.

Based on direct feedback from community members, the policy aims to streamline access to essential documents and improve public infrastructure to ensure a more dignified life for transgenders.

Atal Bihari Institute of Policy Analysis is likely to be roped in by the department to prepare the policy. A senior officer of the social justice department told Free Press that a convention was held recently where members of the community expressed the need for separate public toilets, as they feel uncomfortable using existing facilities in public places such as markets.

As they are often disowned by families, many do not have birth certificates. This leads to a multitude of problems. Moreover, they face significant hurdles in obtaining Aadhaar cards, particularly after undergoing sex reassignment surgery.

Regarding reservation, the government currently includes them in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. However, community members point out that many among them also belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In such a situation, they argue that OBC reservation is not justified and are demanding horizontal reservation instead of vertical.

Social stigma also creates obstacles in securing accommodation and employment. The department has recorded 1025 transgenders in the state.

Consultations on policy begin

Principal Secretary, social justice department, Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar told Free Press that the Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a Transgender Board, which held its meeting on March 30. Minister Narayan Singh Kushwah chaired the meeting, where various important issues were discussed.

The Minister directed all departments to ensure speedy disposal of issues related to the community. A transgender policy will be drafted by consulting stakeholders by the year-end.