Bhopal News: Transgender Feel Social Prejudice In Accessing Healthcare Services; Study

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS research revealed that transgender people feel social prejudice and discriminated in accessing health care services.

Nursing student of AIIMS Komal Kathale presented research paper titled, A study to explore the expectations and experiences related to healthcare services among the transgender population in a tertiary care hospital: A qualitative study.”

The study attempted to understand the real-life experiences of transgender individuals. The findings revealed that while accessing healthcare services, they face several challenges such as social prejudice, discrimination, communication gaps, and the lack of gender-sensitive services.

The study also emphasized that sensitivity, cultural understanding, and a respectful approach in the behaviour of healthcare workers are extremely important. It further highlighted that policy-level reforms, training of healthcare professionals, and the creation of a safe environment are necessary to ensure equal and respectful healthcare services for the transgender community.

Komal Kathale, a 2nd year MSc nursing student of the College of Nursing, AIIMS Bhopal, secured first position in the postgraduate category at National Scientific Paper Presentation 2026. The conference was organised by Symbiosis College of Nursing, Symbiosis International University, Pune, in which participants from across the country took part.