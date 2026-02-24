Bhopal Power Cut February 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In BHEL Pump, Rajpal Toyota, Shahid Smarak & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal will face planned power cuts on Monday, February 25, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance and upgrade work by the electricity department. The outages will take place in different areas at different times during the day.

Officials said the power cuts are necessary to improve the power supply system and ensure safer and better service in the future.

Below is the detailed power cut schedule for the day:

Area: BHEL Pump, Bidla Mandir, Shahid Smarak, MLA Rest House.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: CSD Work (HOD Dismantle)

Area: Vallabh Bhawan and All Nearest Areas.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: CSD Work (HOD Dismantal)

Area: Tin Shed, Ram Mandir, Kamla Nehru School, Apex Bank,74 B'low,,Chhappan Bhog, Venus Scan, ICH, New Market And Nearest Area.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: CSD Work (HOD Dismantal)

Area: Rajpal Toyota, Ranjeet Golden Oak, Power Honda, Vasundhara Garden, Nearby Area.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro Construction work

Area: Gharonda, BDA Colony And Salaiya, Khandelwal Parisar.

Time: 11:00 to 14:00

Reason: Metro Construction work

Area: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: NHAI road-shifting work

Area: BDA Colony & Near Area

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: NHAI road shifting work

Area: Parnkuti Parisar, Hotel Golden Lake, Peepalner, School Sector, Sagar Public School, High Tech City Prakash School

Time: 13:00 to 16:00

Reason: NHAI road-shifting work