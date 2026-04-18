Transgender, Minor Held In Rape, Religious Conversion Racket In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal/Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ashok Nagar police on Saturday arrested a transgender of Bhopal in connection with the alleged sensational rape and religious conversion case involving three minor girls.

A reward of Rs10,000 has been announced for the arrest of the three remaining suspects while a minor has also been taken into custody.

The case was registered on April 16 at Piprai police station following complaints that minors aged 17, 14 and 15 years were being lured, sexually assaulted and forced into religious conversion and marriage by three youths Altamash Khan, Aahat Sheikh and Arhaan Ali, all residents of Bhopal. It also came to light that two of the minor victims were also from Bhopal.

Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar Mishra formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the POCSO Act, Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and the SC/ST Act.

Police officials said investigations indicated that the suspects allegedly targeted vulnerable girls, lured them with false promises and forced them into conversion. Jassi Kinnar, a resident of Kamla Nagar area in Bhopal, is suspected of playing a key role in bringing victims into contact with other suspects and facilitating the alleged crimes.

Victims were reportedly made to wear burqa and coerced through inducements.