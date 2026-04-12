 Transformer Blaze Engulfs Fortuner Car, Sparks Panic In Bhopal's MP Nagar Area -- VIDEO
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Transformer Blaze Engulfs Fortuner Car, Sparks Panic In Bhopal's MP Nagar Area -- VIDEO

A transformer fire broke out in MP Nagar Zone 2, Bhopal, on Sunday morning, triggering panic in a busy commercial area. The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed a parked Toyota Fortuner, completely gutting it. Fire brigade teams brought the fire under control, and no casualties were reported. Authorities have launched an investigation, with a short circuit suspected as the cause.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
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Transformer Blaze Engulfs Fortuner Car, Sparks Panic In Bhopal's MP Nagar Area -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire that broke out in a transformer in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, engulfing a Fortuner car on Sunday.

The incident occurred in MP Nagar Zone 2 on Sunday morning triggered panic in one of the city’s busiest commercial areas and reduced a Toyota Fortuner SUV to ashes.

The incident occurred near Jyoti Talkies, in front of Anand Namkeen, where a transformer suddenly caught fire.

Eyewitnesses reported that the flames spread rapidly within minutes, rising up to nearly 20 feet and sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

As the blaze intensified, it spread to a nearby parked Fortuner, which was quickly engulfed in flames and completely gutted.

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The dramatic scenes created panic among people in the vicinity, with many rushing away from the spot to ensure their safety.

Fire brigade teams reached the location promptly after receiving the alert and launched immediate firefighting operations.

Their swift response helped bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further in the crowded commercial zone.

No casualties have been reported so far. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Officials from the administration and the electricity department have begun an investigation, with a short circuit suspected to be the possible cause behind the incident.

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