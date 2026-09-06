‘Transferred Again In Just 50 Days’: MP IAS Neha Marvya Questions 4 Transfers In A Year | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officer Neha Marvya was transferred once again on Saturday. Following the transfer, Marvya posted a lengthy message on the IAS officers Association’s group, expressing her displeasure over being transferred repeatedly.

As per the latest IAS posting list, she has been divested of the charge of Director, Tribal Area Development Projects, and Director, MAPSET.

Marvya wrote that she had once again been transferred within just 50 days, marking her fourth transfer in a year. She said she was deeply discouraged by the repeated transfers.

Taking a dig at the IAS Association, she said the group should not remain limited to birthday greetings alone, which was why she had decided to place her concerns on the platform.

She said the government was free to post her wherever it deemed appropriate, but this time she felt particularly disappointed.

Marvya wrote that some employees working under her had revolted against her. She alleged that these employees would bang their hands on her desk and threaten to get her transferred.

She said she had formally complained about the matter through the appropriate channel and expected action to be taken against them. Instead, she herself was transferred.

“Can an officer really be so weak that subordinate employees can revolt against her and get her transferred?” she asked.

She further pointed out that it is not even possible to properly understand the functioning of a department within a month, while she has been transferred after just two to three months.

She said subordinate employees were beginning to view her as an easy target.

Some senior IAS officers also supported Marvya in the group. Retired IAS officer Satyanand Mishra wrote that he understood her pain and that such frequent transfers of an IAS officer were unusual.

He said an officer’s reputation is their biggest asset and advised her to consider what could be done to become more acceptable and popular among colleagues and subordinate employees.

Former IAS officer Vimal Julka wrote that a challenging and competitive environment is essential for an IAS officer.

He advised her to develop her efficiency and decision-making abilities so that she could face every situation effectively.

Fourth Transfer in a Year; Marvya Has Struggled to Stay in One Posting Earlier Too

This is Neha Marvya’s fourth transfer in a year. She was shifted from the post of Dindori Collector and appointed Director of the Department of Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes.

She was subsequently transferred from there and posted as Additional Secretary in the Tribal Welfare Department, and later as Director, ITDP.

At present, she has only been given the additional charge of Managing Director, Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation.

Marvya has, however, been in the news earlier as well due to controversies surrounding her postings. During her tenure as Additional Collector in Shivpuri, she had a dispute with then minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

She also had a disagreement with then Principal Secretary, Revenue, Manish Rastogi. In Dindori, she reportedly did not have a smooth working relationship with MLA Omprakash Dhurve.