Transfer Row Rocks School Education Department | Representative Image

Bhopal (madhya pradesh): Loopholes in the School Education Department's transfer process have triggered widespread dissatisfaction among teachers across Madhya Pradesh, with many alleging contradictions, technical barriers and preferential treatment.

With nearly four lakh government teachers in the state, according to UDISE data, the transfer process affects a large section of the workforce.

Teachers claim that a system intended to be fully online and transparent has increasingly become dependent on offline decisions and administrative discretion.

They estimate that nearly 95% of teachers may be excluded from the process due to eligibility conditions, portal-related issues and policy contradictions.

Approvals Before Final List

The final transfer list is scheduled to be uploaded on June 28. However, some teachers allege that approvals and transfer orders have already been issued before publication of the final list.

Vacancies Disappear

Teachers have also questioned changes in vacancy data. According to them, several schools shown as vacant on Education Portal 3.0 a few days ago are now marked as fully occupied, preventing applications for voluntary transfers.

Urban Transfer Ban

The department has barred voluntary transfers to schools in urban areas, citing a surplus of teachers in cities.

However, teachers allege that administrative transfers to some urban schools have continued.

Transfers Before Application Window

Another concern relates to transfer orders issued under the "voluntary transfer" category before the application window opened.

The department has fixed June 20-24 for online applications, yet some orders reportedly state that teachers were shifted based on voluntary requests before applications could be submitted.

90% Attendance Rule

The department has made 90% online attendance mandatory for transfer eligibility. Teachers say the portal is rejecting applications below this threshold.

Women teachers who availed maternity leave have also raised objections, alleging that sanctioned leave periods are being counted as absences, rendering them ineligible.

Census Duty Issue

Under General Administration Department guidelines, employees engaged in census work are not eligible for transfers. Teachers say nearly 75% of the state's teaching staff is currently associated with census-related duties.

However, some teachers on census duty have reportedly received administrative transfers, raising questions over uniform implementation of the policy.