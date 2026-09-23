Trained For New Lives, 12 Surrendered Naxals In MP Await Nod To Return Home | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve of the 13 former Left Wing Extremists (LWE) who surrendered before the Madhya Pradesh Police are waiting to head to their home villages in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, with authorities in the two states yet to give their consent.

Currently housed in a police complex in Balaghat, these former Naxals have been trained in driving, electrical work and tailoring as part of their rehabilitation.

Until a year ago, they roamed dense forests armed. They have also been provided Aadhaar identification, Ayushman and ration cards, and bank accounts have been opened for them.

The surrendered Naxals will also receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 35 lakh under the relief and rehabilitation package provided by the Naxal policy.

The additional director general (ADG), Anti-Naxal Operations KP Venkateshwar Rao, has written to the administrations of the districts concerned seeking the required consent. Once the letters arrive, the former Naxals will be able to return to their home villages.

Consent letters awaited from four districts

Of the 13 Naxalites who surrendered, 11 are residents of Chhattisgarh, one is from Maharashtra and one is from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

Under the Naxal policy, a formal consent letter from the district collector concerned is required before they can be sent to their home villages.

The government is awaiting letters from Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh and Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. Reminders have been sent to these districts.

Skills mastered in two months

The 13 Naxals, including five women, surrendered and laid arms before the MP Police on Dec 7, 2025.

To facilitate their rehabilitation, police coordinated with the Balaghat Rural Livelihood Mission to train them in various trades.

The women received training in tailoring, while the men were trained in driving and electrical work. They mastered these skills within two months.

Quote

"The former Naxals will be sent to their home villages once the consent letters arrive from the respective states.

Bank accounts have been opened for all of them, and all necessary documents, including ration cards and Aadhaar cards, have been prepared."

KP Venkateshwar Rao, additional director general, Anti-Naxal Operations