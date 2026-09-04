Train Theft Hotspots In MP: GRP Study Flags 11 Trains, Midnight Hours Most Vulnerable | AI- generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11 trains passing through Madhya Pradesh are on thieves' radar, with valuables stolen from AC coaches being worth more than those stolen from other coaches, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted the study to understand the crime pattern of thefts in trains crossing the state.

The project work on 'Analysis Of Theft Pattern In Running Trains' was conducted in the jurisdiction of two GRP police stations, Vidisha and Gwalior.

The project work was based on data from 2022, 2023 and 2024. The five points were set for the analysis, including time, place, modus operandi, coach and which train.

Vidisha findings

Between 12 midnight and 9 am, 55% to 65% of theft cases were reported.

Surprise checks during these hours have been suggested.

Mobile phones are stolen more frequently than other items.

Joint drives with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been suggested to enhance passenger security.

Five trains identified as targets are Bhopal-Bina MEMU, Bina-Bhopal MEMU, Rewanchal Express, Shreedham Express and Bhopal Express.

Gwalior findings

Between 12 midnight and 6 am, 40% to 45% of crimes were reported, while 22% to 23% occurred between 6 pm and 12 midnight.

Around 75% to 80% of crimes occurred while trains were running.

In 2024, 850 mobile phones were stolen. Strengthening the district cyber police's capacity has been suggested.

Habitual offenders accounted for 9.2% of crimes. Police have been advised to keep tabs on old criminals.

Pickpocketing cases increased in trains, prompting a suggestion to keep an eye on old pickpockets.

Five trains identified as targets are Shreedham Express, Tamil Nadu Express, Mahakoshal Express, Dakshin Express and Malwa Express.

Higher-value thefts from AC coaches

Thieves targeting AC coaches steal higher-value items compared with those stolen from other coaches.

Restricting the entry of outsiders and vendors, except coach attendants and pantry car employees, has been suggested.

Action plan to curb thefts

After data was collected from the two stations, the GRP was asked to prepare the report in a given format and also asked to analyse the report.

It was also asked that after analysing the report, the police station in-charge shall prepare the action plan to stop thefts in the trains passing through their respective areas, said special director general of police Raja Babu Singh.