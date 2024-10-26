 Train Runs Over Loco Inspector, Railway Employees Create Ruckus In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTrain Runs Over Loco Inspector, Railway Employees Create Ruckus In Satna

Train Runs Over Loco Inspector, Railway Employees Create Ruckus In Satna

They got down to the railway tracks and stopped the safety officer who was on a special inspection train along with others.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A loco inspector came under the wheels of a train during inspection and died on the spot on Thursday. After the accident, the railway employees created a ruckus at the Satna railway station, which continued till late in the evening. They got down to the railway tracks and stopped the safety officer who was on a special inspection train along with others.

Kamayani Express was also stopped for half an hour. The angry employees tried to make the loco pilots of other trains to get off the engine. The police were called to check the chaos which continued till 8pm. The safety audit team reached Satna station by a special train on Thursday. Loco inspector Jitendra Nath Shukla also boarded the special train.

Read Also
DHE Grapples With Shortage Of Assistant Professors In Bhopal
article-image

The safety audit team was destined to go to Manikpur via Majhgawan, Tikriya and other places. When the train reached Majhgawan station, Shukla got off the train to check the tracks. After checking the track, when he was returning to the inspection train, Gondia-Barauni Express came from the loop line and ran over him.

Immediately after the incident, the angry railway employees stopped the train and tried to make the loko pilots get off it. But the safety audit team was not aware of the death of Shukla. When the team members reached Tikariya station, they did not find him on the special team. His phone also did not respond. Meanwhile, the team members came to know that Shukla died.

FPJ Shorts
'Enough Is Enough': NatConnect Urges Poll Contenders To Prioritise Climate Action
'Enough Is Enough': NatConnect Urges Poll Contenders To Prioritise Climate Action
Thane: 25-Yr Old Man Beaten To Death Over Suspected Mobile Theft In Bhiwandi; 7 Arrested
Thane: 25-Yr Old Man Beaten To Death Over Suspected Mobile Theft In Bhiwandi; 7 Arrested
Gujarat: Crime Branch Detains 50 Bangladeshi Nationals In Major Crackdown On Forged Documents And Human Trafficking Networks In Ahmedabad
Gujarat: Crime Branch Detains 50 Bangladeshi Nationals In Major Crackdown On Forged Documents And Human Trafficking Networks In Ahmedabad
Mumbai: Sessions Court Suspends Sentence, Grants Bail To Sanjay Raut In Defamation Case Filed By BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya’s Wife, Medha
Mumbai: Sessions Court Suspends Sentence, Grants Bail To Sanjay Raut In Defamation Case Filed By BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya’s Wife, Medha

As soon as the railway employees got the information, they rushed to the state and surrounded the special train. They also did not let the safety audit officers get off it. The angry employees also raised slogans against the safety audit team. The police reached the spot and helped the officers to get off the special train. The employees demanded the police to lodge an FIR against the railway safety. When the police assured them of taking action against the guilty after an inquiry, the employees were pacified.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Train Runs Over Loco Inspector, Railway Employees Create Ruckus In Satna

Train Runs Over Loco Inspector, Railway Employees Create Ruckus In Satna

DHE Grapples With Shortage Of Assistant Professors In Bhopal

DHE Grapples With Shortage Of Assistant Professors In Bhopal

Pay 20% Additional Pension To Petitioners: HC To Govt

Pay 20% Additional Pension To Petitioners: HC To Govt

Alok Sharma Presses For Railway Line Survey In Berasia, Aims To Boost Local Connectivity

Alok Sharma Presses For Railway Line Survey In Berasia, Aims To Boost Local Connectivity

BJP Shows Strength In Budhni, Mohan, Shivraj, VD Remain Present

BJP Shows Strength In Budhni, Mohan, Shivraj, VD Remain Present