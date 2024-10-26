Train Runs Over Loco Inspector, Railway Employees Create Ruckus In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A loco inspector came under the wheels of a train during inspection and died on the spot on Thursday. After the accident, the railway employees created a ruckus at the Satna railway station, which continued till late in the evening. They got down to the railway tracks and stopped the safety officer who was on a special inspection train along with others.

Kamayani Express was also stopped for half an hour. The angry employees tried to make the loco pilots of other trains to get off the engine. The police were called to check the chaos which continued till 8pm. The safety audit team reached Satna station by a special train on Thursday. Loco inspector Jitendra Nath Shukla also boarded the special train.

The safety audit team was destined to go to Manikpur via Majhgawan, Tikriya and other places. When the train reached Majhgawan station, Shukla got off the train to check the tracks. After checking the track, when he was returning to the inspection train, Gondia-Barauni Express came from the loop line and ran over him.

Immediately after the incident, the angry railway employees stopped the train and tried to make the loko pilots get off it. But the safety audit team was not aware of the death of Shukla. When the team members reached Tikariya station, they did not find him on the special team. His phone also did not respond. Meanwhile, the team members came to know that Shukla died.

As soon as the railway employees got the information, they rushed to the state and surrounded the special train. They also did not let the safety audit officers get off it. The angry employees also raised slogans against the safety audit team. The police reached the spot and helped the officers to get off the special train. The employees demanded the police to lodge an FIR against the railway safety. When the police assured them of taking action against the guilty after an inquiry, the employees were pacified.