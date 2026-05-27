Traffic Police Department Diversions Announced For Eid-Ul-Azha Prayers In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police department has announced special traffic diversions and restrictions in view of Eid-ul-Azha prayers to be held at Eidgah and major mosques across in the city on Thursday.

The arrangements will come into effect from 5.30 am depending on crowd movement and security requirements.

Large numbers of devotees are expected to gather at Eidgah for namaz. Routes from Bhopal Gate via Tarun Pushkar, Golghar via Pari Bazaar and VIP Guest House-TB Hospital road towards Eidgah will remain reserved for devotees arriving on foot and by vehicles.

Residents heading to nearby colonies have been advised to use internal lanes.

Namaz will also be offered at Taj-ul-Masajid, Moti Masjid and Jama Masjid

Inter-city and local bus services will also face diversions. Buses coming from Indore, Ujjain and Rajgarh side will terminate at Halalpur Bus Stand instead of Nadra Bus Stand.

Traffic from Retghat, Lalghati and Koh-e-Fiza towards Royal Market, Imami Gate and Peer Gate will be diverted via VIP Road.