Daughter-In-Law Threatens Suicide, Counsel Her: In-Laws To Women’s Commission During Two-Day Public Hearing In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple approached Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Women seeking counselling for their daughter-in-law, who they alleged that she frequently threatens to commit suicide.

The couple told the commission that their son and daughter-in-law were married in 2024 and live in Pune. The daughter-in-law occasionally visits Bhopal. According to the couple, she often quarrelled with her husband and threatened to commit suicide.

They requested the commission to intervene and counsel her. In response, the commission directed that the daughter-in-law be engaged in dialogue to help resolve the dispute.

It was one of the 42 cases taken up by the State Women's Commission on Tuesday, the concluding day of the two-day public hearing. The cases heard by a two-member bench pertained to domestic violence, marital disputes and harassment of women. About 82 cases were taken up by the commission during the two-day hearing.

In another case, a young woman approached the commission seeking assistance after allegedly facing harassment from both her husband and father. The woman stated that she was subjected to harassment abroad by her NRI husband. Although she managed to escape and return to India, she is now living alone and facing financial and mental distress.

She further alleged that her father had also abandoned her, making her situation more difficult. The commission assured of her resolving the issue during next hearing by calling her father.