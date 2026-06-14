Traffic Ki Pathshala: No Helmet? Expect A Red Dot And A Road-Safety Lesson | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students made people aware of road safety and traffic regulations in the city through initiatives like Traffic Ki Pathshala, Red Dot Reminder, street plays and other unique activities amid extreme heat.

Two-wheeler riders without helmets were asked to write 10 times on a whiteboard: “I will wear a helmet regularly. The students placed a red paint mark on the two-wheelers of non-helmet riders as a symbolic reminder to wear helmets regularly under Red Dot Reminder.

They also performed a street play to spread public awareness regarding traffic rules.

Through the performance, important messages related to helmet usage, seat belt compliance and safe driving practices were conveyed effectively.

The students were shown recorded CCTV footage of road accidents from various traffic intersections across Bhopal.

Through these real-life incidents, the students were made to understand how a momentary lapse in attention can lead to serious mishaps. The session also included discussions on the human and social aspects of road safety.

It was part of a special orientation session jointly organised by Saanidhya NGO and Bhopal Traffic Police at the Old Police Control Room, Jahangirabad.

The primary aim of the session was to sensitise students about the importance of traffic rules, the necessity of following them and the collective responsibility of ensuring safe road travel for everyone in the city.