Drunk Man Booked For Murder After 7-Year-Old Son Said He Killed His Mother In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Banjara Basti after the couple’s seven-year-old son reportedly accused his father of killing his mother, said Kolar police on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Babita Ahirwar, was found dead at her residence on Thursday night.

According to police, the child, Samarth, ran to his maternal grandfather’s house around 8 pm and informed family members that his father had killed his mother. Relatives rushed to the house and found Babita lying lifeless on the floor.

Police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said that the victim’s father Harnam Singh alleged that Babita’s husband, Sunil Ahirwar, strangled her to death.

Family members claimed that there were signs of a struggle at the scene, including broken bangles, bruises on her hands and marks around her neck.

TI Soni further said that the couple, married for nine years and parents of two children, frequently quarrelled.

Sunil, a welder by profession, was allegedly addicted to alcohol and often fought with his wife. On the night of the incident, he had reportedly returned home intoxicated before an argument broke out.

Police have registered a murder case against Sunil Ahirwar. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.