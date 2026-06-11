Monsoon At Doorstep – Bhopal Municipal Corporation Turns To Patchwork On Road

Monsoon At Doorstep – Bhopal Municipal Corporation Turns To Patchwork | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the monsoon expected to arrive next week, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday finally started repair work on damaged roads and sewer lines across the city.

However, delays in the ambitious AMRUT 2.0 sewer network project have forced the civic body to undertake only temporary patchwork and road levelling instead of permanent restoration.

The action comes amid growing public concern over dug-up roads, damaged sewer lines and poor commuting conditions in several parts of the city.

Following a Free Press report highlighting the deteriorating condition of roads and sewer infrastructure, BMC teams on Thursday initiated sewer repair work near DIG Bungalow and road repair work in Rachna Nagar area.

Officials said temporary stabilisation work had begun on roads affected by ongoing AMRUT 2.0 sewer pipeline installation. Instead of carrying out full asphalt resurfacing, excavated stretches are being filled with gravel and soil to make them usable before the onset of heavy rainfall.

The civic body has launched patchwork and makeshift levelling on several key transit routes as it races against time to prevent roads from turning as muddy and hazardous stretches during the monsoon. The dependence on temporary repairs has also exposed delays in the completion of major infrastructure works that were originally scheduled to be wrapped up before the rainy season.

Deadline extended to June

According to BMC officials, delays in the execution of AMRUT 2.0 sewer project have particularly affected localities in Narela Assembly constituency. Areas including Rachna Nagar, Bharati Niketan and Subhash Nagar continue to struggle with incomplete road restoration and excavation work. Road repairs in these localities were initially targeted for completion by May end. However, pending sewer pipeline installation and testing have pushed the timeline into June, leaving residents concerned about travel during the rainy season.

Focusing on priority

BMC Executive Engineer RK Trivedi said, Permanent bitumen road construction cannot be undertaken while sewer pipeline testing remains underway. He said the immediate priority is to ensure road safety and maintain traffic movement through temporary levelling and filling work. Trivedi added that permanent road restoration and asphalt resurfacing will be carried out in phases after the rainy season.