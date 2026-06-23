Traffic Diversions In Old City During Muharram Processions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Traffic Police have announced traffic arrangements in the Old City from June 24 to 26 in view of Muharram processions.

The traffic plan will remain in force from 6 pm onwards every day from Wednesday to Friday to ensure smooth movement.

Traffic police officials said tazias from different parts of the city will assemble between Imami Gate and Peer Gate before proceeding in a major procession through Bhawani Chowk, Royal Market, Hamidia Hospital, Koh-e-Fiza Crossing, GAD and Karbala. Some processions will also move towards Ginnori.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected after 6 pm on routes including Bharat Talkies, Alpana Tiraha, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal Talkies, Shahjahanabad, Royal Market, Koh-e-Fiza Crossing and Karbala. Additional police personnel have been deployed at these locations.

All heavy, commercial, goods and permit vehicles will remain prohibited on these routes during the period. Entry of heavy vehicles into the city will also remain completely banned between 6 pm and 6 am from Wednesday to Friday.

Traffic police have advised commuters to use alternative routes, especially while travelling to Raja Bhoj Airport and Rani Kamlapati railway station.