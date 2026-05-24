Traffic Chaos On Ayodhya Bypass Amid Massive Tree-Felling Drive In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic movement on the Ayodhya Bypass remained severely disrupted on Sunday due to the ongoing tree-felling drive for the road-widening project between Ratnagiri Tiraha and Asharam Chowk.

Following approval from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), authorities have intensified the cutting of roadside trees over the past two days, resulting in massive congestion across the stretch.

Barricading at multiple locations and the closure of one lane for the cutting operation forced vehicles from both directions to move through a single lane. The sudden increase in traffic pressure triggered long queues and frequent jams throughout the day.

The situation worsened on Sunday as thousands of commuters remained stuck for hours. More than 2,000 two-wheelers and four-wheelers reportedly pass through the bypass every hour, but the absence of an alternative traffic management plan aggravated the chaos. Several motorists claimed it took them more than half an hour to cross a mere 100-metre stretch.

7,871 trees to be felled, 80,000 saplings planned

The NGT s Principal Bench recently approved the 16.5-kilometre Ayodhya Bypass widening project, permitting the felling of 7,871 trees. In return, authorities have been directed to plant around 80,000 saplings and ensure their monitoring and maintenance for the next 15 years. Under the project, the bypass road will be expanded into a six-lane corridor along with service roads on both sides.

Cut timber left unattended, theft reported

Even after two days of tree cutting, a large quantity of felled timber has not been shifted to designated depots by the municipal corporation. Taking advantage of the situation, nearby residents have reportedly been carrying away usable portions of the wood from the roadside. Locals alleged that no officials or security personnel were present at several locations to monitor or prevent the theft of the cut trees.