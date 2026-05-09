Traders Stage Sit-In Against Ditches On Roads In Satna | Fp Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is brewing among traders in the city against the ditches dug up in the name of smart city and sewer projects.

The condition of roads in the city has been so bad for five years that the traders lost their patience and staged a sit-in at Jai Stambh Chowk on Saturday and raised slogans against the administration.

They demanded the administration free the city from ditches, saying initially the construction agencies dug up roads in the name of Jalavardhan Yojna and sewage lines. Although the work has been over, the construction agencies did not repair the roads, they said.

The ditches filled with soil by the construction agencies cave in during the rainy season, making life hell for the residents, bikers, and four-wheeler drivers, the traders said. Accidents occur daily because of the ditches, which have impacted the traders, the traders said.

The agitators further said shoppers avoided going to markets because of the ditches, which caused financial loss for them, and as a result, they are unable to pay salaries to their workers.

The traders alleged that the government spent crores of rupees in the name of the smart city project, but in the rainy season, the roads and alleys in the city become unusable. The traders' association said if the administration did not repair the roads, they would intensify their agitation.